Israel-Palestine War: From Adani Ports To Jpmorgan, How Global Corporations Responded To Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the aftermath of a devastating weekend attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, global companies have taken swift measures, temporarily suspending operations in Israel and instructing employees to work from home. This response encompasses various sectors, including airlines, oil majors, banks, and logistics.

Airlines:

Several Asian, European, and US airlines have reacted to the situation by suspending direct flights to Tel Aviv. Notable examples include:

Delta Air Lines: Delta has chosen to cancel its Tel Aviv flights through October 31, closely monitoring developments in the region.

El Al: El Al is increasing the number of flights to transport reservists back to Israel as part of the country's largest mobilization effort in history.

Royal Caribbean: The cruise operator is adjusting itineraries in the affected area and is directly notifying impacted guests.

Carnival: Carnival has modified its cruise itineraries and currently does not make calls to Israel.

Oil Majors:

Even oil giants like Chevron are not exempt from the effects of the conflict. Chevron has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast.

Banks:

JPMorgan Chase: More than 200 employees in Israel have been asked to work from home by the Wall Street bank.

Bank of America: The Tel Aviv office of Bank of America will remain closed for the time being, with ongoing monitoring of the local situation.

Morgan Stanley: Bloomberg News reports that the bank has instructed its staff in Israel to work from home for the foreseeable future.

Logistics:

Adani Ports: Adani Ports, which operates the Haifa Port in northern Israel, remains operational but is closely monitoring the situation and has a business continuity plan in place.

FedEx: This global delivery firm has temporarily suspended its service in the country in response to the ongoing conflict.

As the situation in Israel unfolds, these companies are prioritizing the safety of their employees and the continuity of their operations.