IMF Recommends That Ukraine Focus On Capacity To Collect Tax, Customs Revenues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends the Ukrainian government to focus on strengthening the capacity to collect tax and customs revenues.

The relevant statement was made by IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray in an interview with NV , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Gray mentioned that, before the end of 2023, the Ukrainian government is planning to launch the National Revenue Strategy. Gradually, international assistance to Ukraine will be reducing, and thus Ukraine needs to develop internal co-financing resources.

According to Gray, as the war ends, the need to finance social expenditures will be growing. Hence, the Ukrainian government should focus on strengthening the capacity to collect revenues, both tax and customs ones.

A reminder that, on September 25, 2023, the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray started technical discussions with the representatives of the Ukrainian government regarding preparations for the second review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On October 1, 2023, the IMF team led by IMF European Department Deputy Director Uma Ramakrishnan began to hold meetings with Ukrainian government officials and other key partners in Kyiv.