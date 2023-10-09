Gamer Pakistan To Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HENDERSON, N.V., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it will take part in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.

Gamer Pakistan is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 9, 2023, under the ticker symbol“GPAK”.

In honor of the occasion, Jim Knopf, CEO, President, Director of Gaming Pakistan, will ring the Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here . To access the call, please use the following information:

Date : Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Nasdaq MarketSite Webcast :

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Operations are conducted through 90%-owned subsidiary K2 Gamer Pakistan (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC's website at . We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

949-491-8235





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at