President Replaces Commander Of Territorial Defense Forces

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Ihor Tanstsyura as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych to replace him.

Relevant documents are published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

“To dismiss Ihor Ivanovych Tantsyura from the post of commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads decree No.678/2023 .

Under decree No.679/2023 , Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych was appointed commander of the Territorial Defense Forces.

As reported, Ihor Tanstsyura assumed command of the Territorial Defense Forces in May 2022.