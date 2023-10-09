Kuwait FM Meets Cypriot Counterpart On Sidelines Of GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Monday with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Komboson the sidelines of the 27th ministerial meeting of the GCC Foreign Ministers with the European Union, held today and tomorrow in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed current developments in the region, namely the latest developments related to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling declaring the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries unconstitutional, in addition to international and political efforts to preserve security and stability in the region.

The meeting also discussed the close ties between the two countries and means to further boost cooperation in the economic, investment and tourism fields. (end)

amh









MENAFN09102023000071011013ID1107213300