President Tinubu Celebrates Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, At 72

President Bola Tinubu has sent good wishes and felicitations to the Paramount Ruler of the Berom Kingdom, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, as the revered traditional ruler marks his 72nd birthday on October 10, 2023.

The President joins the family, friends and associates of the former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in celebration, while acknowledging the important contributions of the elder statesman to community, state and national development with particular respect to the enhancement of peace, harmony and mutual co-existence in the country.

President Tinubu commends the royal father for his consistent service to the country, noting that following his retirement from the NCS in 2008, after more than 30 years in service, he did not hesitate to accept the call to serve his people in 2009, bringing to the revered throne his immense wealth of experience along with his rich legacy of public service achievement.

The President identifies the traditional ruler's wisdom, maturity, and foresight as remarkable and central to his ability to consistently advocate good neighbourliness, harmony, and unity in nation-building as the Chairman of the Traditional Council of Chiefs and President of the Plateau State Traditional Council.

The President prays for many more years of life in good health and renewed strength for the Paramount Ruler.

