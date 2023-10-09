Kuwait FM Meets EU Special Representative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Monday with EU Special Representative (EUSR) for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio in Oman.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting of the GCC countries Foreign Ministers with the European Union at its 27th session, which is held today in the Omani Capital, Muscat.

Kuwait Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting tackled the historic bilateral relations between Kuwait and the EU and the strategic partnership on all levels.

It added that the meeting also discussed latest regional and international developments. (end)

