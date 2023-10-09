Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour 2023-24 To Begin On October 12

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 7th edition of Qatar's annual domestic equestrian series - Longines Hathab Championship will kick-off from October 12.

The 14-leg series, which includes dressage and showjumping is jointly-organized by the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation (QEFMP) and Al Shaqab, will continue until March 2024.

Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani, Secretary-General, Qatar Equestrian Federation and Modern Pentathlon, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the championship, said that the aim in the new season is to raise the level of competitions and encourage the efforts of riders by widening the scope of competitions in both show jumping and dressage.

He said:“This year, the organizing committee has decided to expand the competition for junior riders by adding the two more categories of future riders in all rounds and also adding the amateur category for show jumping, bringing the total number of competing levels in the event to seven permanent levels in each Qatar Equestrian Tour if Longines Hathab.



Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani

He added:“We have continued our support for dressage by maintaining the two previously approved categories and we look forward with confidence to enthusiastic and exciting competitions in the championship. We hope that these steps will motivate every rider, male or female, to do their best and provide the best.”

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament also expressed its thanks and appreciation to the bodies supporting and sponsoring the tournament, such as the Sports and Social Activities Support Fund, Longines, ExxonMobil Qatar, and Al Salam company.

In the new season, the Supreme Organising Committee will be headed by Sheikh Ahmad and will also include Ali bin Youssef Al Rumaihi as Vice President, Omar Al Mannai as Director of the Tournament, and members - Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla, Sheikha Al Qahtani, and Ahmed Al Hammadi.

It is worth noting that the Longines Hadhab Championship - Qatar Equestrian Tours is one of the most prominent local championships in Qatar which aims at supporting and develop the level of equestrianism in the country by providing a first-class competitive platform that gives participants the opportunity to develop their skills and capabilities, as well as enhancing cooperation and partnerships between local entities concerned with equestrian sports.