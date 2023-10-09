Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon Celebrates One Year Of Remarkable Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon is thrilled to announce the celebration of its first-year anniversary, marking an extraordinary journey of remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.

The hotel celebrated its first anniversary on Thursday, October 5, 2023, with a grand event that brought together distinguished guests, press units, partners, and representatives of the hotel to commemorate this significant milestone.

In just one year, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon has reached remarkable milestones that stand as a testament to its dedication to guest satisfaction and excellence. With over 18,500 room nights sold and a warm welcome extended to more than 11,000 guests, the hotel has quickly become a favoured choice among travellers visiting Saigon.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate this momentous occasion," said Mr. Bui Duc Khiem, Hotel Manager of Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon. "Our success in such a short span is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication, our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, and our passion for ensuring every guest's stay is truly unforgettable. As we embark on our second year, we remain committed to raising the bar in hospitality. We look forward to welcoming even more guests into our Oakwood family, sharing in their adventures, and continuing to be a place where exceptional moments happen."

During this inaugural year, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon has been celebrated for its commitment to delivering unparalleled service and amenities. Prominently situated in the Binh Thanh District, with easy access to the Central Business District (District 1) & District 2, the hotel features spacious and tastefully furnished rooms and apartments, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a co-working space, and a team of friendly and dedicated staff members who ensure every guest's comfort and satisfaction.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon is offering a special promotion of up to 25% off, with an extra 10% discount exclusively for Ascott Star Rewards members, making it a remarkable 35% off to its guests from now until October 31, 2023.

For bookings and inquiries, please visit our website or contact our reservations team at .

Join Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon in celebrating this remarkable milestone and discover why it has become a preferred destination for travellers from around the globe.

