Gazprom tops Forbes list of most profitable Russian companies again

(MENAFN) For the second consecutive year, energy giant Gazprom has secured the top position in Forbes' ranking of Russia's most profitable companies, as disclosed by the outlet on Thursday. Gazprom maintained its dominance by leading the list of the 100 largest Russian companies based on net profit, having earned an impressive 1.3 trillion rubles (equivalent to USD13 billion) in profits during the previous year.



The top three companies in this ranking also featured liquefied natural gas production enterprise Yamal LNG, which garnered USD8.4 billion in profits, and Russian oil major Rosneft, closely following with USD8.1 billion in earnings.



Notably, Russia's largest private oil company, Lukoil, secured a significant position in the list, with a net profit of USD7.9 billion, while the country's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, followed closely with USD6.4 billion in profits.



The top ten companies on this prestigious list also included mining giant Norilsk Nickel, boasting a substantial net profit of USD4.29 billion, and other key players in the Russian corporate landscape. This reaffirms the strength and profitability of the energy sector within Russia's economy, with Gazprom leading the pack for the second year in a row.

