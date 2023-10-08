Visa Crypto Debit Cards Facilitated Billions Of Dollars In Payments So Far

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The unison of traditional payment cards and cryptocurrency exchanges has significantly propelled the advent of digital assets. As expressed by a Visa executive, this fusion is pivotal in fostering the acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Akshay Chopra, the Vice President and head of innovation and design at Visa elucidated the instrumental part Visa cards have undertaken. Recently, they have acted as connectors between fiat currencies and digital assets.

A significant avenue open for innovation and disruption is the settlement of payments between financial establishments. According to Chopra , the existing mechanisms, like the SWIFT payment system, harbor constraints, including its lack of 24-hour functionality. He emphasized the bottleneck created at the close of international transactions each day due to a designated cut-off time. Chopra terms it as a substantial inconvenience and a costly and inefficient affair.

The narrative changes with a pilot initiated alongside Circle utilizing USD Coin . This venture allowed several cryptocurrency exchange allies to conclude payments with USDC at the day's termination. As explained by Chopra, this method is economical compared to traditional avenues and operates round the clock, embodying innovation. Through the facilitation of USDC balance transmissions, Visa takes on the role of custodian of these funds on the Ethereum blockchain's rear end, illustrating a novel payment settlement method.

The journey towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency-based payments isn't without its hurdles. Regulatory frameworks emerge as a significant barrier. However, Chopra sees a silver lining in progressive regulatory atmospheres in places like the United Arab Emirates, contrasting them with the more reactive regulations in the United States. He appreciates the proactive approach of inviting industry discussions to shape futuristic regulations.

Come April 2023; Visa captured the headlines yet again. The firm unveiled a crypto product roadmap to accelerate the acceptance of stablecoin and public blockchain payments among mainstream financial entities. Further, a substantial investment of $100 million has been earmarked to delve into AI-powered innovative solutions. Those will target payments and commerce via Visa Ventures.

Despite the strides, the commonplace use of cryptocurrencies for mundane purchases, like coffee, remains elusive. Visa took a bold step in 2021, aligning with 75 prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling them to issue Visa cards. This maneuver significantly broadened the scope. It opened doors to about 80 million Visa merchants to cater to clientele keen on utilizing cryptocurrencies for transactions. As recounted by Chopra, this solitary endeavor in 2021 triggered $3 billion in payment volume. It spotlights an opportunity for traditional financial institutions to immerse themselves in the expansive Web3 ecosystem.

The aforementioned developments underscore a transformative era, bridging conventional financial systems with the burgeoning realm of digital assets, fostering a harmonious co-existence and propelling a financial evolution.

The post Visa Crypto Debit Cards Facilitated Billions of Dollars In Payments So Far appeared first on CryptoMode .