UNHCR And IOM Extend Support For Afghan Nationals In Pakistan Amid Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have stepped forward to offer their assistance in registering and managing Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan.

Both the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations Migrant Agency (IOM) have issued an urgent appeal to Pakistan. They have urged the country to uphold its commitment to safeguard vulnerable Afghan nationals and ensure their safe repatriation, should immediate eviction become necessary, potentially exposing them to harm.

The United Nations has drawn attention to the ongoing humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, emphasizing that women and girls, in particular, face grave challenges, including severe human rights violations.

UNHCR has expressed concerns that repatriation efforts may place individuals compelled to leave Afghanistan at risk, potentially subjecting them to insecurity upon their return.

While acknowledging that Pakistan has generously hosted Afghan nationals for over four decades, the United Nations underscored in its statement that Pakistan retains the authority to establish its internal policies and safeguard the well-being of its citizens-a responsibility it takes seriously.

Nevertheless, UN agencies have offered their expertise in facilitating the registration and continued stay of Afghan citizens seeking international protection.

The United Nations, in its statement, has also highlighted that the forced eviction of Afghan citizens could result in human rights violations, including family separations and the expulsion of young children-a situation that must be avoided.

