Drone Attack On Sochi Is Example Of War Affecting Russians Well Away From Ukrainian Border - UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The drone attack on facilities in the Russian town of Sochi is another example of the war directly affecting Russia's population well away from the Ukrainian border.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on October 1, the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi was struck by uncrewed aerial vehicles for the second time in two weeks. Media reporting stated a helicopter landing site at Sochi Airport was damaged.

The previous attack on September 20, 2023 caused a large fire at an oil storage facility, near the airport. It was the first recorded strike on the area since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Sochi is a popular holiday destination, heavily associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and serves as the summer base for many of Russia's elite. Strikes near the city mark a further example of the war directly affecting Russia's population well away from the Ukrainian border,” the UK intelligence said.

