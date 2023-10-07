Lusail International Circuit Is Amazing, Says Grosjean

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean yesterday hailed the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) as“amazing” saying Qatar becoming a part of annual F1 calendar is“good news” for fans.

The state-of-the-art venue saw action for the first time after undergoing renovation for months as runaway leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull excelled setting the fastest time in the practice session before grabbing the pole position for tomorrow's Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.



Grosjean, who featured in nine F1 seasons with several teams including Haas before a crash in 2020 ended his run in the sport, gave thumbs up to the Lusail Circuit as the track produced thrilling action after becoming operational again.

“It looks amazing. I never came before, so it's my first time, but it's a very impressive infrastructure,” the 37-year-old told reporters at Team Haas paddock at LIC yesterday.

Having hosted the first-ever F1 race in 2021, Qatar will continue to host the Formula 1 at least until 2032 under a 10-year agreement.

“It's good news. It's very good news. I think you know, there's such a warm welcome here from Qatar from the airport. Their hospitality is great. We see all the drivers and all the communication around it, it's good,” said Grosjean.

“I haven't driven it, so it's difficult to judge for sure, but it looks fun. It looks very fast. But I I've never driven it so it's difficult to give you a verdict,” the Frenchman said while speaking on Lusail track.

He also spoke about his crash at Bahrain Grand Prix three years ago when he miraculously survived after his Haas car split in two and burst into flames.

“I think it definitely changed my life. It was a turning point, but I also think I bounced back from that. My recovery didn't take time and it was quick. Still I do what I love doing. So that's good news,” said Grosjean, who now competes in IndyCar Series.

“It's pretty different, you know the driving style is different the type of racing is different with the refueling, no tire blankets. So it's and that aspect is very different, but the good thing is that everyone has the same car,” he said.