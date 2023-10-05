French CIFAL Intends To Participate In New Joint Projects With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 5. The French CIFAL company intends to participate in new joint projects with Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated by the CEO of CIFAL Group, Gilles Remy, during a meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, Gilles Remy expressed the interest of French companies in increasing cooperation with Turkmenistan.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is always open to cooperation with leading European companies, especially in the field of advanced technologies, while stressing that CIFAL is a reliable partner of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of further cooperation in such areas as construction, the oil and gas sector, aviation, information technology, the digitalization of agriculture, water-saving, and 'green' technologies.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and French companies is a dynamic process based on mutual interests and strategic benefits. French companies are actively implementing their expertise and innovations in various sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, including energy, transport infrastructure, and agriculture, which contributes not only to the economic growth of the country but also to the strengthening of diplomatic relations.