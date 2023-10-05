French CIFAL Intends To Participate In New Joint Projects With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 5. The French
CIFAL company intends to participate in new joint projects with
Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
This was stated by the CEO of CIFAL Group, Gilles Remy, during a
meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar
Berdimuhamedov.
During the meeting, Gilles Remy expressed the interest of French
companies in increasing cooperation with Turkmenistan.
In turn, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is always open
to cooperation with leading European companies, especially in the
field of advanced technologies, while stressing that CIFAL is a
reliable partner of Turkmenistan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of
further cooperation in such areas as construction, the oil and gas
sector, aviation, information technology, the digitalization of
agriculture, water-saving, and 'green' technologies.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and French companies is a dynamic process based on mutual interests
and strategic benefits. French companies are actively implementing
their expertise and innovations in various sectors of
Turkmenistan's economy, including energy, transport infrastructure,
and agriculture, which contributes not only to the economic growth
of the country but also to the strengthening of diplomatic
relations.
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107192539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.