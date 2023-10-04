Jordan Inks Deal To Increase Flow Of French Tourists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the French company "Top of Travel" signed on Wednesday a support agreement for charter flights to Jordan, aiming to increase the number of French tourists to the Kingdom.Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JTB Makram Qaisi said that the agreement will reflect positively on the number of French tourists who will visit Jordan, noting that charter flights will be operated from more than 20 French provinces to Amman and Aqaba.For his part, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the JTB, stated that the board is committed to supporting charter flights as part of incentive programs and facilitations that attract tourists from France to Jordan, predicting that French tourism to Jordan will witness a significant increase during the next year.The signing came on the sidelines of the France-based Top Risa international tourism exhibition, where Jordan has its own pavilion.Several meetings are usually held on the sidelines of the exhibition with international tourism and travel offices, scheduled airlines, and charter flights on an ongoing basis, to discuss the revitalization of European tourism, especially from France to Jordan.