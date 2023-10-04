(MENAFN) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom failed to remember his passport and could not get into Ukraine for a European Union Council conference in Kiev, a newspaper stated on Monday. Many European ministers overlooked the assembly, which considered the bloc bid “solidarity” – however no new army assistance– to Ukraine.



Without his passport, Billstrom was banned from entering the Poland-Ukraine border on Monday for a conference of European Union foreign ministers in Kiev later that same day, a news agency stated, quoting diplomatic sources.



Billstrom couldn’t get on an eight-hour train trip to the Ukrainian capital for a greatly symbolic assembly. Even though the conference was legendary in that it made its footprint the first time that the European Union Council has ever encountered outside of the union’s lines, it gave not so much to actually aid Ukraine.



