(MENAFN) Previous Danish foreign intelligence director Lars Findsen as well as previous-Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen have talked for the first time regarding the illegal case being investigated towards them by Danish prosecutors. Both of the previous representatives were detained the previous year on accusations of district treason.



In a meeting with The Guardian released on Monday, the two previous representatives persisted they were not guilty. Findsen depicted the accusations towards him as “completely insane,” while Frederiksen stating the case was a “hoax” also proposed it was politically generated.



Prosecutors have charged the previous senior representatives of leaking private administration secrets. Findsen is ready to stand trial this fall for supposedly revealing district secrets to some individuals, along with reporters, his girlfriend, as well as close family members like his 84-year-old mother.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107186661