Microban Launches Ascera™: A Patent-Pending, Cutting-Edge Antimicrobial Technology Inspired By Nature

Microban International is pleased to introduce its latest ground-breaking technology – AsceraTM. This patent-pending, next generation antimicrobial technology uses an active ingredient inspired by nature*, and is designed for use in olefinic polymers and solvent-based coatings. Ascera is sustainable, metal free and less toxic than alternative technologies, and provides the lifelong antimicrobial product protection that Microban is known for around the world.

As the global leader in antimicrobial and odor-control technologies, Microban is committed to the development of solutions that support product sustainability by extending their useful lifetimes. Ascera exemplifies the company's commitment to sustainability by offering lasting product protection while maintaining critical attributes, such as ease of incorporation, safe handling, and good chemical, thermal and UV stability. Ascera will perform for the product's expected lifetime when applied according to Microban's standards, effectively inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria to prevent stains and premature aging of the finished product.

“Microban has always led the antimicrobial industry with technological innovations that contribute to product sustainability,” said Dr. Souvik Nandi, Vice President of R&D at Microban International.“In the past decade, regulatory and environmental groups have put increasing pressure on many of the antimicrobial chemistries that are currently used. As a result, Microban has invested significant resources in identifying naturally occurring solutions that are more sustainable and effective. We are very proud to roll out Ascera, which represents the culmination of many years of intensive research. This is the first of an exciting series of nature-inspired solutions that we will be launching in the next few years for different market segments and material types.”

“As the global leader in antimicrobial, odor-control and surface modification solutions, Microban is always standing at the forefront of the industry. As we work towards our vision of becoming the most trusted brand in ultimate cleanliness and product protection, we want the world to rely on Microban for best-in-class solutions.” Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, said.“Our R&D teams are laser-focused on developing a range of cutting-edge technologies that are nature inspired for the different market sectors we serve. Our partners look tofirst for what is next. Ascera will help leading brands to create clean, odor-free and high value end-use products, which their customers will choose to support sustainability and live a clean and refreshing lifestyle."

Ascera is available to manufacturers in the U.S. and Asia, along with Microban's support and expertise. Find out more at and get in touch with a representative today!

*The Microban® technology used in this product is similar to acids found in nature and is used in multiple consumer product applications.

