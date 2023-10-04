THE TRUE HONEY CO. LAUNCHES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)
The True Honey Co., one of the world's leading premium mānuka honey producers, today announced a major Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expansion with the launch of its brand and products into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As part of the rapid growth plans across the region and to mark the occasion, the New Zealand brand has broken their own world record and are launching a Rare Harvest mānuka Honey vintage rated at 2050+MGO – the new highest grade mānuka honey available globally.
Sourced from remote native forests across New Zealand, The True Honey Co.'s premium mānuka honey combines nature's medicine with modern science to unlock the true value of mānuka and its health benefits.
The True Honey Co. products will now be available in the UAE following a partnership with Alfa One in the region. Products will be sold in 70 Aster Pharmacies, with plans to extend into 200 stores in the UAE. Four of the seven jarred mānuka honey range is available in store now, with more targeted mānuka wellness products becoming available later this year.
“We're excited to share our premium mānuka honey products with more customers across the Middle East,” said Jim McMillan, Founder of The True Honey Co.“We are also looking forward to connecting with customers who understand that prioritising their health isn't indulgent, but essential and worth the investment.”
Aster Pharmacy is the largest pharmacy network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is a one-stop shop for all health products.
Welcoming the new products to Aster Pharmacies across the UAE, Mr. NS Balasubramanian, CEO, Aster Pharmacies, Alfa One, said:“We are pleased to launch 'The True Honey Co.' brand of mānukahoney from New Zealand in Aster Pharmacies and other leading stores in the UAE.”
“It boosts the immune system by enhancing resistance to common infections and soothes sore throats.” The True Honey Co. product range aligns with the health and wellness space of Aster Pharmacy. Educating consumers on the benefits of mānukahoney remains a focus for the brand,” he added.
The expansion into the UAE follows the New Zealand brands' legacy partnership with Nahdi Pharmacies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which was established four years ago. The partnership with Nahdi, one of KSA's leading pharmacy chains, is a success story based on mānuka category growth and increased customer traffic.
In 2022, The True Honey Co. accounted for 74% of the total export value of New Zealand Manuka honey into Saudi Arabia1.
The True Honey Co. also holds strong partnerships in Oman, partnering with Muscat Pharmacy group, and a partnership with Abu Issa in Qatar where their products are sold in Blue Salon department stores, Gold Gourmet and Asala Honey specialty shops.
As part of the growth and expansion in the region, True Honey has launched a dedicated website for the Middle East. Visit
ABOUT THE TRUE HONEY CO.
The True Honey Co. is a mānuka wellness company. Sourced from remote native forests across New Zealand, their premium mānuka honey combines nature's medicine with modern science to unlock the true value of mānuka and its benefits. Crafting the world's finest honey and exceptional health and wellness products, the company delivers powerful moments of mānuka through everyday ritual and luxurious ceremony. Their story began in 2013 when the founder and master craftsman Jim McMillan identified areas of mānuka growing in some of the remote pristine parts of New Zealand. His dream was to harvest and perfect the finest mānuka honey to share with discerning honey lovers around the globe.
New Zealand is home to arguably the world's finest, as prized as caviar or truffles, mānuka honey. Made from the floral nectar of the indigenous Leptospermum scoparium mānuka honey has made quite a name for itself. Its scarcity and scientifically proven anti-bacterial qualities combined with the rigour and delicacy required to harvest it, has resulted in a highly sought-after product. Yet only a few companies can offer authentic mānuka honey and truly lay claim to this treasured liquid gold.
All honeys are not created equal. This mānuka honey rises above all others and is a celebration of the extraordinary lengths the company go to. The True Honey Co. will only place their hives in pristine and remote mānuka bush locations accessible by helicopter. The flowering of the mānuka must be timed to perfection and the weather just right to allow the bees to produce honey of the greatest potency. They take pride in their role to respect nature's work and through their expertise, nurture the nectar to unrivalled colour, flavour and grade.
It was this dedication to authenticity and honesty that led Jim McMillan – founder of The True Honey Co. – to build a company to produce and sell only high quality, true mānuka honey products that people love and trust, using transparent and ethical practices.
