Education Ministry Honours 15 Turkish Teachers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Education and Higher Education yesterday honoured 15 Turkish teachers who participated in the Arabic Language Programme for Non-Native Speakers during their visit to Qatar, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Turkiye.

Their participation comes within the framework of the joint bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Turkiye. The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Deputy of National Education of Turkiye Nazif Yılmaz, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ambassadors.

Turkish teachers were honoured in appreciation of their successful completion of the Arabic Language Programme, which included visits to the most prominent literary, tourist and heritage areas in the Qatar; giving them the opportunity to learn about the Qatari identity.

On this occasion, Al Nuaimi, stressed that the graduation of the first batch of the Arabic Language Programme for Non-Native Speakers reflects the depth of the close relations between Qatar and Turkiye, as it has become a model to be emulated in the areas of cooperation, especially in the field of education and training, thanks to the wise leadership in our two friendly countries.

He also praised the efforts of all those in charge of implementing the programme, whether from Turkiye or Qatar, headed by Qatar University, wishing everyone further progress and prosperity in technical and vocational education, joint research activities in the field of education, development and production of educational materials, student exchange and other fields.

Yılmaz expressed his pride in graduating the first batch of Turkish teachers who had a unique experience in learning the Arabic language on Arab soil during the past two months in Qatar, where they underwent intensive training in the Arabic language in all its four areas: writing, reading, listening and speaking, in addition to gaining practical experience and implementing educational activities, cultural and tourist tours that helped them practice language skills.

Comprehensive training plans were provided for Turkish teachers; Supervised by the Educational Guidance Department, represented by the Arabic Language Department and the Educational Training and Development Center, from November 10, 2024 to January 8, 2025. The total training hours reached 344 hours, including theoretical training and practical application, in addition to cultural and tourist tours.

The specialised training programme for Turkish teachers included theoretical training in cooperation with the Arabic Language Centre for Non-Native Speakers at Qatar University; in addition to practical applications in coordination with five government schools for the secondary stage to familiarise them with how to activate the four Arabic language skills through the curricula for the Arabic language subject for the secondary stage at a rate of 279 training hours.