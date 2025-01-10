New Coach Jorge Aims To Revive Al Rayyan As OSL Resumes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Portuguese coach Artur Jorge is set to make his Qatar debut today, determined to turn around the fortunes of struggling Al Rayyan in their clash against Umm Salal.

Last season's runners-up, Al Rayyan, are languishing in eighth place in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) with just 13 points. However, Jorge is optimistic that his side can stage a comeback in the second half of the season as the Qatari top flight resumes today after the winter break.

The club's struggles have led to two coaching changes this season, with Poya Asbaghi and Younes Ali both parting ways. Jorge, who joins Al Rayyan after a highly successful stint with Brazilian side Botafogo, is fully aware of the challenge ahead but is determined to succeed.

“I've accepted Al Rayyan's challenge, which I know is difficult. My goal is to develop the team and prepare them to compete for titles in all competitions,” the 53-year-old said at a press conference ahead of today's match against Umm Salal.



From left: Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge speaks during a press conference and Umm Salal coach Pablo Machin at a press conference.

“My first match as Al Rayyan coach is crucial. We aim to bounce back in the league and develop the team through intense training. With just 11 matches remaining, it's a big challenge to lead the team back into the competition,” Jorge added, having replaced Younes Ali during the break.

Under Jorge, Botafogo claimed a double, winning the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores. He also led Botafogo at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar last month.

“I had offers from Qatar in the past but chose to stay with Botafogo. I only accepted Al Rayyan's offer after Botafogo's last match in Doha,” he said.

Umm Salal, currently ahead of Al Rayyan by one point, are also gearing up for a tough challenge. Coach Pablo Machin is cautious ahead of today's game at Grand Hamad Stadium.

“Al Rayyan are a strong team, and we know it's a big club. We need to find solutions to win, especially with their coaching change, which could give them extra motivation and improve their performance,” Machin said.

“We'll do our best to achieve a positive result. I have full confidence in my players to deliver a strong performance.”

As the second half of the season begins, Al Duhail lead with 25 points, three ahead of defending champions Al Sadd and Al Ahli. Al Gharafa and Al Shamal occupy fourth and fifth with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the second match of Round 12 today will see Al Arabi face Al Shahania at Al Thumama Stadium.

“The match is crucial for us to get back on track and regain our balance. Victory is key, and we must fight seriously throughout,” said Al Arabi's new coach Yeray Rodriguez.

Al Shahania coach Alvaro Mejia added,“We've done half the work and are now focused on the match against Al Arabi. We're facing a strong team, but we trust in ourselves, respect our opponent, and play without fear. Our goal is the three points.”

Al Shahania sit ninth with 11 points, one ahead of 10th-place Al Arabi.