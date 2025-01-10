Champion Of Stronger Relations With India, Chandra Arya Runs For Canadian PM's Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya, who is slamming Khalistan supporters for celebrating the assassination of late Prime Indira Gandhi, and condemning the defacing of Hindu temples in Canada, has announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country "a sovereign republic" with bold decisions, not optional but a necessity now.

"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya, who was described by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as a genuine advocate of India, wrote on social media platform X.

"We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," his post read.

Admitting that the nation is facing a "perfect storm", Arya, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in August last year, said, "Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. The working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty."

Arya believes India is a significant and growing market for Canada's exports and investments, and it serves as a key source for fulfilling "our critical talent needs".

"Canada deserves leadership that isn't afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional -- they are necessary.

"With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I'm stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister," he said.

Among Arya's key policy proposals is a plan to increase the retirement age by two years by 2040, aimed at ensuring economic sustainability.

He also intends to introduce a citizenship-based tax system, a controversial measure that could reshape Canada's fiscal landscape.

Also, Arya's advocacy for global justice is evident in his call for Canada to officially recognise Palestine as a state, a policy that would align with his broader approach to international diplomacy.

He said defence investment will prioritise securing Canada's specific needs from protecting maritime interests to trade routes. Asking people to join him, he said, "Let's rebuild, revitalise, and secure the future. For all Canadians, for generations to come."