Rawabi Hypermarket Shafi Street Launches Exclusive '1 To 30 QAR Zone'

DOHA: Rawabi Hypermarket Shafi Street has unveiled its brand-new '1 to 30 QAR Zone' on the second floor, offering customers access to a wide range of high-quality products at unbeatable prices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Group General Manager of Rawabi Group Kannu Baker, along with key department heads including Purchase Manager Ismail VP, HR Manager Shanavas RS, Admin Manager Rahees, Finance Managers Navas KP and Sabiq Ali, Marketing Manager Sajith EP, and Operations Manager Ansar PP.

This newly established area is designed to cater to the growing demand for budget-friendly shopping, providing customers with access to essential products from a variety of categories, including fashion, luggage, footwear, household items, home furnishings, electronics accessories, mobile accessories, and toys – all priced under QR30.

Speaking at the inauguration, Group General Manager of Rawabi Group Kannu Baker, said,“This new zone represents our commitment to making shopping more affordable and accessible for our customers. By offering a dedicated space for high-quality products at competitive prices, we aim to enhance the shopping experience and meet the needs of every household in Qatar.”

The addition of the 1 to 30 QAR Zone complements Rawabi Hypermarket Shafi Street's existing layout. The ground floor supermarket features fresh categories and everyday essentials. The first floor has department store offering a variety of clothing, accessories, and more. The second floor is dedicated '1 to 30 QAR Zone', providing unbeatable value across diverse product categories.

This expansion reflects Rawabi Hypermarket's continuous efforts to deliver value-driven shopping solutions for its loyal customers.

Visit the newly launched '1 to 30 QAR Zone' today and explore the exciting range of products designed to meet your everyday needs at the best prices.