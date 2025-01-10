Assam Minister In Thailand To Attract Investors For Advantage Assam Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 10 (IANS) Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that after Delhi and Mumbai, a team from Assam led by Minister Keshab Mahanta has reached Thailand to attract investors for the upcoming summit in the state in February.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "After Delhi and Mumbai, our investor roadshows now reach Thailand. Over the next coming days, Team Assam will to the US, Singapore, Japan and other countries to share with global investors our vision for #AdvantageAssam2."

Meanwhile, an official statement mentioned, "Ambassador Nagesh Singh welcomed Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, IT and Science and Technology of Government of Assam Keshab Mahanta in Bangkok."

"A delegation led by the Minister is visiting Thailand to promote 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' and to invite Thai businesses and investors to be part of Assam's incredible growth story. The delegation also held a fruitful interaction with representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangkok," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma recently claimed that Assam has been growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent and it has become a fast-developing state in the country.

At a programme in the national capital earlier this week, projecting a robust economy of the state, CM Sarma said: "Assam is one of the strongest growth engines of the country growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent."

He also urged the Ambassadors, High Commissioners of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), European and other countries, industry captains and other stakeholders to invest in the state.

In his keynote address to the diplomats from 36 countries, industry leaders and other stakeholders today, CM Sarma said that Assam has been making rapid progress in infrastructure, health, education and other sectors in the past 10 years.

He revealed that Rs 1 lakh crore new infrastructure projects are coming up in the state with three more new bridges over the Brahmaputra, a satellite city around Guwahati with help from the Singapore government, railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu, Bhutan, among others.

Underscoring the importance of green energy, the Chief Minister said that the thrust of the government has been all along on clean and green energy and renewal energy.

He said that the government desires that all industries coming up in Assam draw their energy from green power sources, including the Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. A big investor summit - Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.