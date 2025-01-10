Education Excellence Award Winners Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Organising Committee announced yesterday 79 winners of the 18th Education Excellence Award 2025 during a press at the of Education and Higher Education headquarters.

The winners will be honoured at the Education Excellence Award Day ceremony, which is scheduled for February 23, 2025.

The award honours outstanding Qatari students and individuals in various fields to promote a culture of creativity and excellence within the Qatari society.

Addressing the press conference, CEO of the Education Excellence Award Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi said that 277 candidates applied for the 18th edition of the award in nine categories.

She announced the winners' names and their respective medals in each category.“As many as 21 candidates won the award in the category of excellent primary school student. Twelve candidates won in the excellent preparatory school student category, while eight candidates won in the excellent secondary school student category,” said Al Mohannadi.

She noted that 27 candidates won in the excellent university student category.“One candidate won in the excellent scientific research category. Three candidates won in the excellent teacher category,” said Al Mohannadi.

She said that two candidates in the category of master's degree holder and three candidates in the category of PhD degree holder won the awards.

“Two schools won awards in the excellent school category,” said Al Mohannadi. She said that the number of winners rose to 79 in the 18th Education Excellence Award from 60 in the previous 17th edition of the award.

“Twelve candidates won platinum medals, and nine candidates won gold medals in the category of excellent student of primary school level,” said Al Mohannadi.

Six candidates won platinum medals, and an equal number won gold medals in the excellent preparatory school student category.

“Four candidates won platinum medals and equal number of candidates won gold medals in the category of excellent student of secondary school level. Four candidates won platinum medals and 23 students won gold medals in the category of university student. One candidate won platinum medal in the category of excellent scientific research,” said Al Mohannadi.

Al Mohannadi said that so far, over 900 candidates have won the Education Excellence Award since its launch in 2006.

The nine categories of the Education Excellence Award include excellent students at the primary, preparatory, and secondary school levels, excellent university student, excellent teacher, excellent scientific research, master's degree holder, PhD degree holder, and excellent school.

The Award represents a cornerstone in promoting creativity and innovation in the educational system and demonstrates the commitment of Qatar to the standards of scientific and academic excellence, deepening the concepts of excellence in areas that serve the development directions of the country.

It has proven its worth over the years in highlighting the achievements and innovations of students, teachers and other distinguished people in the educational scene in schools, integrating individual and institutional efforts, promoting the spirit of competition in the scientific field, and instilling the spirit of innovation among students and researchers.

The Award serves as a testament to Qatar's commitment to education.

It represents a strategic choice for establishing a prosperous society and providing exceptional, innovative education that earns regional and international recognition.