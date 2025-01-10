QSE Index Holds Support Levels Ahead Of Annual Corporate Results

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar concluded the final session of the current week with a marginal loss of 0.14 percent, dropping to 10,441 points. This marked a weekly decline of approximately 1.23 percent, with the losing 129.56 points over the week, following a 1.5 percent gain in the last week of 2024.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ramzi Qasmieh, a advisor, said that the index maintained the 10,400-point level this week, closing above this threshold after testing key support levels at 10,365 points during the week.

Regarding liquidity, Qasmieh noted that the total trading value for the first week of the year reached approximately QR 1.85 billion, with an average weekly trading value of around QR370m.

Reflecting on today's session, the financial advisor pointed to mixed performances among leading stocks. Ooredoo's stock rose by over 2 percent, reaching its highest level since 2014, closing at QR 12.14. Meanwhile, QNB's stock declined by nearly 0.8 percent, closing below QR17, partly due to the bank halting its treasury share buyback program ahead of its results announcement next week. Commercial Bank's stock also fell by approximately 1.28 percent.

Discussing sectoral performance, the financial advisor highlighted that the telecommunications sector index recorded the highest gains, rising by about 4.37 percent, driven by Ooredoo's stock surge. The services and consumer goods sector index also gained around 0.65 percent, coinciding with the rise in Zad Company's

stock.

In contrast, the real estate sector saw the largest declines, dropping by approximately 2.44 percent since the start of the year, followed by the financial sector, which fell by nearly 2 percent. Among the top-performing stocks, Zad's stock recorded the highest weekly gain, rising by 8.3 percent.

Qasmieh noted that traders are looking forward to the start of corporate earnings announcements for 2024 next week, with QNB set to kick off the season on January 13.