Doha Tour: Bastida, Erman Clinch Top Honours At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the slogan“Where nobility meets history”, the opening round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 kicked off at the glorious Longines Arena at Al Shaqab yesterday.

The first day of the three-day tour witnessed the one-star, two-star and four-star categories in 6 rounds and at different heights, in addition to holding a local round for future riders at a height of 60 cm. The two-star category rounds were exciting until the very last.

The qualifying CSI4*-W - Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) class saw Spaniard Mariano Martinez Bastida excel on Jup with a flawless time of 65.51secs while Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly astride Fiumicino van de Kalevallei was second in 65.80secs, and his compatriot Abdulrahman Alrajhi atride Ventago third in 66.52secs. The winners were honoured by Hamza Al Kuwari, Director of Corporate Services at Al Shaqab.



Doha Tour Deputy Director Faisal Al Kahla with the podium winners of the CSI4*-W - Two Phases - 1.40m class, Antoine Erman, Millie Allen and Cyrine Cherif.

The CSI4*-W - Two Phases - 1.40m class saw French rider Antoine Erman emerge best clocking a superb 25.94 seconds on the back of Pegasus Dawsons Flex, followed by the British rider Millie Allen finishing a close second in 26.51 seconds astride Quick Diamant HR. Qatar-based French rider Cyrine Cherif claimed a creditable third spot with a 26.53 seconds routine on Triple T Calamando Blue.

The winners were honoured by Faisal Al Kahla, the Tour's Deputy Director.

In the two-star category (CSI2*- 130 cm), Egyptian Ali Osama Sayed claimed the top spot returning a time of 34.47 seconds astride mare Obama van de Kwachthoeve, while Inigo Lopez De La Osa Franco from the Principality of Monaco was second clocking 34.75 seconds on stallion Golden Diamond. Egyptian Ismail Osama El Borai finished third with a time of 35.3 seconds on mare Kadoki.

The winners were honoured by Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al Thani, Secretary-General of Qatar Equestrian Federation, and by Dr. Ismail Mohamed Shaker, President of the Egyptian Equestrian Federation.



Future riders 60cm class podium finishers Nasser Hamd Al Thani, Asmaa Ahmad Al Sulaiti, Salman Faisal Al Marri, Shaikha Mohamed Al Thani, Khalifa Joaan Al Thani, Mohammed Saleh Al Fadala were honoured by Doha Tour Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin.

In the second round of the same category (145 cm), Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano claimed the top podium place with a flawless routine in a swift 61.7 seconds on Quirinus 27, followed by Italian Mariano Martinez Bastida (62.54 seconds on Quark de Preuilly Z), while Austrian Gerfried Back was third in 63.08 seconds on Idiaal Special H.J.

Nasser Al Kuwari, Director of Purchasing and Logistics at Al Shaqab, honoured the winners.

In the CSI1* - Special Two-Phase – 1.10m category, Saudi rider Hassan Al Hady took the top honours astride Morgana finishing the routine in 27.39 seconds, followed by Qatari rider Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Mohannadi on Peppercrack K in second place (27.69 seconds), and Qatari Mohammed Faisal Al Marri finished third with Miss Chile (27.7 seconds).

In the CSI1* - Faults & Time - 1.20m category, Jordanian Mohammed Abu Hamour stood first in 50.01 seconds on his mount Mandela, followed by Egyptian rider Saif Yasser Fekry in second place with a time of 51.18 seconds on Mambria, and Qatar's Fahad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani came third with a time of 52.22 seconds on Ciara LU.



Mariano Martinez Bastida celebrates astride Jup.

The winners were honoured by Mr. Abdulrahman Al Kaabi, Commercial Director of Al Shaqab.

In order to prepare Future Riders and involve them in the championship and to help develop their abilities and skills, the organizing committee ensured a round at a height of 60 cm wherein 28 riders entered the class. The round witnessed excitement among the riders, and at the end of the round, Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, the Event Director, honoured the owners of the first three places and distributed prizes to the winners.