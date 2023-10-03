Underwater Discovery In The Caribbean Could Be Related To Shipwreck Of Slave Ships In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

A discovery made in the waters of Cahuita could explain the link of a shipwreck of Danish slave ships in 1710 with the origins of the Afro-Costa Rican population eight years of research, a Danish and Costa Rican expedition could provide the answers to the Embajadores and Embajadoras Del Mar Community Diving Center (CCBEM).

And on September 13, Danish archaeologists and Costa Rican divers, with the support of volunteers, managed to find a piece of wood that could be related to these boats analyzes of the experts will allow us to determine if they are from the time of the boats that would have sunk off the Costa Rican Caribbean coast.

Part of the investigation seeks to determine this hypothesis that two Danish ships (Fredericus IV and the Christianus V) with slaves from Africa would have been shipwrecked in the area and that in turn, this perhaps would have allowed the contact of some Africans with the Costa Rican Caribbean . .

A previous expedition in the area managed to find yellow bricks that could be part of the cargo of these ships, which increases interest in determining what happened to the slaves that were transported on the ships.