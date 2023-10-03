Ukrainian Forces Destroy 29 Shahed Drones, Iskander Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 29 out of 31 enemy Shahed attack drones and an Iskander-K cruise missile on the night of October 2 to 3.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Facebook . Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of October 3, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked [Ukraine] with 31 Shahed attack UAVs and an Iskander-K cruise missile. The launches were carried out from temporarily occupied Crimea: the Shaheds from Cape Chauda and the Iskander-K cruise missile from the Dzhankoi district," the post reads.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter jets and units of mobile fire groups worked in the southern and eastern regions.

The targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands South and East within the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Some 13 drones and a missile were destroyed in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

