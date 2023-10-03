Georgia's Ex-President Hails Arrest Of Former State Minister Of Separatist Regime In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Former Georgian
President Mikheil Saakashvili has hailed the arrest of former
"state minister" of separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports.
“Right now there is a conflict between good and evil happening
around us. Azerbaijan arrested Vardanyan, who actively supported
the war in Ukraine, as well as the so-called“foreign minister”
David Babayan, who developed ties with the so-called Abkhazia and
South Ossetia," Saakishvili wrote on his page on X (Twitter).
He also mentioned that the "above-mentioned occupied territories
have lost their partners".
As a result of the vigilance of the State Border Guard Service
of Azerbaijan, on September 27, Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who
was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the
Lachin border checkpoint, having illegally arrived in the territory
of Azerbaijan and holding the "post" of the so-called "state
minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.
Substantial suspicions were established that Vardanyan,
currently a citizen of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under
Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in
the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not
provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state
border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
The Sabail District Court in Baku has sentenced Vardanyan to
four-month arrest.
