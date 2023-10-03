Georgia's Ex-President Hails Arrest Of Former State Minister Of Separatist Regime In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has hailed the arrest of former "state minister" of separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports.

“Right now there is a conflict between good and evil happening around us. Azerbaijan arrested Vardanyan, who actively supported the war in Ukraine, as well as the so-called“foreign minister” David Babayan, who developed ties with the so-called Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Saakishvili wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

He also mentioned that the "above-mentioned occupied territories have lost their partners".

As a result of the vigilance of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, on September 27, Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint, having illegally arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan and holding the "post" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.

Substantial suspicions were established that Vardanyan, currently a citizen of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The Sabail District Court in Baku has sentenced Vardanyan to four-month arrest.