Saudi Arabia Hosted China-Arab Publishing Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Oct 3 (NNN-SPA) – The China-Arab States Publishing Cooperation and Exchange Forum was held yesterday, in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

Under the theme of“Deepening China-Arab Publishing Cooperation and Exchanges, Promoting Mutual Learning between Chinese and Arab Civilisations,” publishers from China and Arab countries reviewed their cooperation in translation, publishing, copyright trade, book fair platforms and online publishing.

The summit also paved the way for a translation project of 100 Chinese and Arab classics, exploring the establishment of a China-Saudi Arabia online publishing exchange mechanism, jointly expanding the platform for international cooperation, and promoting mutual learning between Chinese and Arab civilisations.

The event was attended by a senior official with the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), representatives from the Arab Publishers Association and the Saudi Scientific Research and Knowledge Exchange Centre, as well as, more than 100 Chinese and Arab publishers, scholars, experts and writers.– NNN-SPA

