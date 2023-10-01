Honey House Press Publishes LGBTQ+ Photography Book With Narrative Histories

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Honey House Press ( ) is happy to announce that preorders are now open for the December 2023 publication of Without Apology: Portraits of Pride by photographer Beth Austin . The collection stands out not only for how it vibrantly captures unique lives with portraiture but also for the diverse personal narratives that accompany each photograph. Without Apology features full-color images as well as a selection of black and white portraits.

Without Apology was inspired during the months that followed the 2016 presidential campaign, and its message is more important than ever. After being commissioned by the organization Hampton Roads Pride , Beth was ready to photograph a portrait series of the lgbtq community in the Tidewater region of Virginia. One day after the presidential inauguration of 2017, she set out from her home base in Norfolk and took her camera throughout the seven cities of Hampton Roads.

While shooting, Beth says,“I was still continuously looking for subjects. Besides using social media to get the word out, I would approach people in person and through friends.” About one group whose black and white portrait is featured in Without Apology, Beth says,“I tracked them down at a club I knew they would be at one night.” As weeks passed, she had a growing portfolio of portraits that by turns emanated joy, unity, and resistance.

But Beth went further. She talked with each of the people photographed and recorded their thoughts and feelings about facets of their lives: coming out, immigration journeys, faith, military service, and more.

Their stories, in their words, are timeless. The result is a collection that broadens representation as it radiates intimacy and courage rarely seen in a collection this size and price.

The collection furthers Honey House Press's mission to publish narrative histories among its annual roster of titles. Editor Cesca Janece Waterfield says,“I had established the press in part to conduct oral history, especially of underrepresented populations. So when Beth presented this project, I was excited.”

“Stand-alone, these photos radiate inclusivity and empathy, as well as Beth's technique and artistry,” says Cesca.“But then you read the narratives, and get the disposition of a particular time and place. Those personal stories resonate with humanity.”

Isbn 979-8-9858733-2-0

Binding Paperback Perfect Bound, 62 pages

Dimensions 11 x 8.5 in (216mm x 280mm)

Spine Width .16100 in (4.09 mm)

Weight .495 lb (224.53 g)

Preorder Fall 2023. Publishes Dec 12, 2023.

Early Praise for Without Apology: Portraits of Pride

Beth Austin's Without Apology: Portraits of Pride is a living document of a thriving, socially-conscious lgbtq+ community that could be anywhere in the United States. Her intimate portraits and the personal narratives of those portrayed make this book an inspiration for all who experience it. - Deb Generotzky, Senior Lecturer in Photography, Retired

A powerful rebuttal to the vicious propaganda often aimed at the lgbtq+ community. Austin's beautiful, joyous, and inspirational photographs tell the stories of people who won't live in designated closets anymore and who refuse to define themselves by the rigid and inhuman standards of homophobic liars. - Darryl R. Scott, Critic, The Pulp Culture Philosopher

A beautiful and unique blend of our community is represented in Without Apology. By making our community visible, sharing real people, real experiences, and all walks of life and shades of the rainbow, this book helps the reader see that there is no stereotype for those in the lgbtq+ Community. - Fredericksburg Pride, Virginia

In 2013, I married my amazing husband. With two beautiful children, our home is happy because that is what we and everyone else deserve. We, like every relationship, sometimes have obstacles. That's when we lean on our community, as many of the folks in this book have done, to make it through. This book reminds us that there are people in our corner who want us to succeed, who back us, Without Apology. - Robert Key, Medical Case Manager for gender-affirming health care, Health Brigade

I love the diverse stories and glimpses into different lives in Without Apology. I live on Long Island and when people talk about Pride here, it's the big New York City event, which is amazing. But what's been wonderful has been watching local Pride events pop up throughout the area, to see increasing spaces for people celebrating who they are. That's what I see in these photos and stories and I love it. - Rorie Kelly, Singer/Songwriter