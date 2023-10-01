Azerbaijan Takes Major Steps To Turn Into Space Hub- Azercosmos

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan takes major steps to turn into a space hub,
Azercosmos Deputy Chairman Fuad Aslanov said this at the 13th
International Astronautical Federation (IAF) International Meeting
for Ministers and Parliamentarians (MMOP).
In his speech, Fuad Aslanov also stressed the importance of the
proper use of the possibilities of environmental protection through
space. He added that Azerbaijan conducts monitoring and submits its
reports on space activities.
"Along with other spheres, we pay special attention to
agriculture. We also observe the changes taking place in the period
of global warming. We have an opportunity to follow the processes
taking place with the help of Earth observation satellites. As
Azercosmos, we also prioritize the field of education. For this
purpose, we work directly with a number of educational institutions
in the country and will continue this work. Azerbaijan has become
the center of the region in energy, business and many other areas.
We will make every effort to turn our country into a space center,"
he said.
Azercosmos Deputy Chairman expressed confidence that the 74th
International Astronautical Congress in Baku will further
contribute to the development of the space industry.
Notably, the International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has
been organized since 2009.
The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.
The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held
for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in
Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research -
Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city
in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.
In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most
prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
Washington, DC.
Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical
Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance"
will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
