Medical Tourism World Summit And Expo To Kick Off Nov.25

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - The Eighth Medical Tourism World Summit and Expo, organized by the Talal Abu Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and the Pioneers Road company, will convene in Amman on November 25.The summit will feature a comprehensive medical exhibition, as well as other activities, with the aim of promoting the high-quality medical services available in Jordan. Various medical services will be showcased, including government hospitals, pharmaceutical institutions, medical equipment, medical tourism, and laboratories, according to a statement released by TAG on Sunday.The statement emphasized the summit's significance in showcasing Jordan's medical advancements, including its hospital infrastructure, laboratories, advanced pharmaceutical industry, pharmacy, and competent medical professionals in various specialties. Additionally, Jordan provides a wide range of medical supplies that are on par with those of developed nations.