UAE Announces Retail Fuel Prices For October: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Saturday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of October. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 3 fils per litre from the month of October. Here are the latest petrol prices for OCtober:

Category Price per litre (October) Price per litre (September) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.44 Dh3.42 2 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.33 Dh3.31 2 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.26 Dh3.23 3 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh1.53 and Dh8.32 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh175.44 Dh174.42 Special 95 petrol Dh169.83 Dh168.81 E-plus 91 petrol Dh166.26 Dh164.73

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh213.28 Dh212.04 Special 95 petrol Dh206.46 Dh205.22 E-plus 91 petrol Dh202.12 Dh200.26

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (October) Full tank cost (September) Super 98 petrol Dh254.56 Dh246.24 Special 95 petrol Dh246.42 Dh238.32 E-plus 91 petrol Dh241.24 Dh232.56

ALSO READ:

UAE: Global oil prices rise over $12 a barrel in September; will local prices go up in October?

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2023 announced