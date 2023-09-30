UAE Announces Retail Fuel Prices For October: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Saturday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of October. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 3 fils per litre from the month of October.
Here are the latest petrol prices for OCtober:
| Category
| Price per litre (October)
| Price per litre (September)
| Difference
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh3.44
| Dh3.42
| 2 fils
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh3.33
| Dh3.31
| 2 fils
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh3.26
| Dh3.23
| 3 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh1.53 and Dh8.32 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month. Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost (October)
| Full tank cost (September)
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh175.44
| Dh174.42
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh169.83
| Dh168.81
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh166.26
| Dh164.73
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost (October)
| Full tank cost (September)
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh213.28
| Dh212.04
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh206.46
| Dh205.22
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh202.12
| Dh200.26
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost (October)
| Full tank cost (September)
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh254.56
| Dh246.24
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh246.42
| Dh238.32
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh241.24
| Dh232.56
ALSO READ:
UAE: Global oil prices rise over $12 a barrel in September; will local prices go up in October?
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2023 announced
MENAFN30092023000049011007ID1107168820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.