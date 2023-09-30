Air India Express Welcomes First Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Pune: Air India Express took delivery of its first two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft at the Boeing facility in Washington, USA. This milestone heralds the commencement of aircraft deliveries from Boeing, stemming from the landmark order placed by the Air India Group, airline officials said.

These Boeing 737-8 aircraft, are fuel-efficient and technologically advanced, recognised for their exceptional performance and comfort, will undoubtedly elevate the travel experience for the guests. The new fleet will enable Air India Express to expand its domestic and international network.

The 737 MAX-8 aircraft marks a critical step forward towards more sustainable operations. With its advanced technology winglets and efficient engines, it achieves a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions while also significantly decreasing noise pollution by 50% compared to older models. This also offers up to 14 percent lower airframe maintenance costs.

Early this month, Air India Express unveiled the vision for the organisation that would be formed with the merger and integration with AIX Connect currently operating as AirAsia India. Both airlines also commenced interline arrangements covering over 100 routes on their combined network. With a collective fleet of 56 aircraft, these two airlines seamlessly link 44 destinations while serving over 250 routes spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Prior to the eventual merger and integration, through strategic alignment, the airlines have integrated an array of ancillary services and products into their offerings.

-B