Concerns Raised After Judge Flees Sri Lanka Fearing For His Life

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Concerns have been raised after a Tamil judge resigned and fled Sri Lanka fearing for his life.

Mullaitivu District Judge T. Saravanarajah, who ruled on the controversial Kurunthurmalai (Kurundi Viharaya) case, resigned and fled Sri Lanka due to alleged threats and pressure.

In a letter shared on social media, the judge has told the Judicial Services Commission that he was facing threats to his life.

The judge also says he is under a lot of stress.

Tamil National Allianace MP M.A Sumanthiran said that for the first time ever a judge has fled the country in fear of his life for having made a judicial order.

He said the judiciary in Sri Lanka was facing a challenge at a level it never faced before.

The MP said that independent institutions like the judiciary must be protected and judges who act independently must also be protected.

TNA MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam said that if a judge is forced to flee a country it shows the plight of activists, journalists and ordinary citizens.

“If a judge is forced to flee due to death threats one can imagine the plight of activists, journalists and citizens. The TID has recently summoned many youth who posted on SM demanding an investigation in to revelations on Channel 4. No investigations against those accused though,” MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam said on a message posted on X.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Rehan Jayawickreme said that if a Judge in Sri Lanka resigns from his job due to threats on his life, one can imagine the state of law and order in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe said that the judge had met diplomats in Colombo before leaving the country.

He said that the judge had also reportedly sold some of his property before leaving. (Colombo Gazette)