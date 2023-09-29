US Government Shutdown Imminent: Republicans Reject Own Bill To Extend Funding By 30 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "What hardline Republicans did in the U.S. House of Representatives on September 29 made it all but certain that federal agencies will partially shut down beginning on October 1.In a 232-198 vote, the House defeated a measure that would extend government funding by 30 days and avert a shutdown. That bill would have slashed spending and restricted immigration, Republican priorities that had little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate.Also Read: US government shutdown looming: What is it? Check which services will likely be suspendedThe defeat left Republicans - who control the chamber by 221-212 - without a clear strategy to avert a shutdown that would close national parks, disrupt pay for up to 4 million federal workers and hobble everything from financial oversight to scientific research if funding is not extended past 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Sunday.Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, following the vote, indicated that the chamber could potentially still approve a funding extension. However, he refrained from providing details about the subsequent course of action. The chamber is anticipated to conduct further votes on Saturday.\"It's only a failure if you quit,\" Reuters quoted him as telling reporters.It was not clear whether the Senate would act in time, either. The chamber was due on Saturday afternoon to take up a bipartisan bill that would fund the government through Nov. 17, but procedural hurdles could delay a final vote until Tuesday.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a government shutdown would \"undermine\" U.S. economic progress by idling programs for small businesses and children and could delay major infrastructure improvements.The shutdown would be the fourth in a decade and just four months after a similar standoff brought the federal government within days of defaulting on its $31 trillion debt. The repeated brinkmanship has raised worries on Wall Street, where the Moody's ratings agency has warned it could damage U.S. creditworthiness.(With Reuters inputs)

