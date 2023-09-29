Eid-E-Milad Celebrated With Fervor In Kashmir

Tens of thousands of devout

men, women and children converged at the Hazratbal shrine all through the day to have a glimpse

of the holy relic

of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), displayed after every prayer at the shrine.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the noontime at the shrine and its adjacent sprawling lawns along the banks of Dal Lake as Friday prayers were offered and holy relic

was displayed after prayers.

Most people

were seen with folded hands while some had tears trickling down their cheeks as they prayed to have their wishes fulfilled on the occasion.

People also offered Durood (praises of the Prophet) and

recited the holy

Quran last night at the shrine for atonement of their sins.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which manages the affairs of the shrine, had made arrangements for the devotees.

Reports of celebrations were received from other parts of the Kashmir valley as well.

The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion.

“Today is the birth anniversary of our Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh). I have come to offer Friday prayers to seek forgiveness for my sins, for peace and calmness, brotherhood, prosperity for the people of Kashmir as they are suffering,” Nisar Hussain Pal, a devotee said.

“Today, we pray for Muslims and for the entire humanity. The Prophet is merciful to the entire world irrespective of religion. This is the day the Prophet

made his descent on earth,” another devotee, Ghulam Hassan, said.

Meanwhile, traffic cops remained on their toes throughout the day to man traffic to the Hazratbal shrine that poured virtually from all parts of the valley.

Hundreds of private transport vehicles and J&K Road Transport Corporation buses ferried the devotees to and from Hazratbal while the authorities had enforced different traffic plans to ensure smooth movement.

Authorities had also made elaborate arrangements on the occasion including erection of tents for medical aid at several places along the streets for the devotees.

Besides Hazratbal, congregational prayers were also held at Asaar-e-sharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag, Seer Hamdan Kaba Marg, Qaimoh, Ahmshrief Bandipora and the shrine of Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla. Nightlong prayers were held across the Valley where clerics threw light on the pious life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).



Mirwaiz Delivers Sermon on Seerah

At the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown here,

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad is a best source of guidance and inspiration for Muslims and serves as a model for individuals and communities seeking to lead righteous, fulfilling and peaceful lives.

“It offers timeless lessons for people of all times and ages to follow,” he said.

In his sermon, Mirwaiz said the Prophet through his interaction with different faiths demonstrated religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for diversity.

“His Constitution of Medina guaranteeing freedom of religion and protection for all religious communities is the model for nations to follow. In today's diverse and interconnected world, these principles are more relevant than ever,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that the prophet is the Perfect Example for Muslims especially the youth who are the future of humanity to emulate.

“His exemplary character – his honesty, kindness, humility, and integrity are among others are some basic values which if inculcated in us guarantees a fruitful life and a rewarding afterlife. Mirwaiz said as a leader, from his role as a father and husband to his leadership of the early Muslim community in Medina his leadership style emphasized consultation (Shura), fairness, and justice which is a model for leaders in all fields to emulate and succeed,” he said.

Mirwaiz emphasised that the challenges and trials faced by Prophet Muhammad during his mission were immense, yet his ability to remain patient and persevere through adversity is the best source of inspiration to follow for those facing difficulties and challenges in their individual life, and collectively as a society.

He said that the concept of social and economic justice that the prophet championed by advocating for

the rights of the marginalized and disempowered such as women , orphans and slaves laid the foundation for the creation of an egalitarian structure for society .

“His kindness and mercy even to those who opposed him and forgiveness of those who fought against him in battles is unparalleled,” Mirwaiz said.

“The prophets' value of humility, advocacy of unity, service to community, his family ethics are all facets of his character that if we imbibe in

our personal and social life and at the workplace will make us prosper and flourish,” he added.

Mirwaiz asked the youth that they should study the highly inspiring and insightful life of the beloved prophet and make him their role model to follow. He said that we are fortunate that such a perfect human being should have walked upon earth, and set an example for us.



Milad Rallies Taken Out



Scores of Milad rallies were taken out in Kashmir to mark the birth anniversary of the holy Prophet (Pbuh). Karwan-e-Islami took out a massive rally from Masjid-e-Abu Turaab Qamarwari to Jamiatul Qadriya Tirgam. Similarly, Soutul Awliya also took out a big Milad rally. Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan took out a Milad rally in the Zadibal area of the city.

Idara-e-Tahqeeqat-e-Islami also took out a Milad rally in the Southern district of Anantnag. At Befina area of Pampore, a huge rally was also taken to mark Eid-e-Milad. Reports of Milad rallies have come in from all across Kashmir.

All the rallies culminated peacefully .

