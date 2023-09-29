Two Civilians Injured As Invaders Shell Kherson City Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, Russian troops shelled the central part of Kherson city, injuring two utility workers.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
"In the morning, the Russian occupation forces shelled the center of Kherson. According to preliminary information, two people were seriously injured. They were hospitalized," Mrochko wrote.
Read also:
Three killed, six injured in Donetsk
region in past day
According to him, the workers of the municipal enterprise Parks of Kherson, who were cleaning the territory, were injured. A garbage truck was damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 96 times on September 28, killing two civilians and injuring five more.
MENAFN29092023000193011044ID1107163684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.