S Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Hold Talks, No Mention On India-Canada Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India and the US agreed to continue their cooperation in the areas of defence, space and clean energy as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid a simmering diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

Jaishankar is now in Washington, DC, on a five-day business trip. Following the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi, this is the two nations' highest-level meeting to date.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at State Department today. A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi's June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon."

The two leading diplomats "discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India's G20 presidency, and the creation of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable, and high-standard infrastructure investments," according to State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Following the discussion, Miller released a statement in which she stated, "The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the forthcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy."

Jaishankar stated on Thursday that the sixth round of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place in New Delhi. He withheld the meeting's dates, although it is understood that the ministerial conversation will take place in the first part of November.

Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would represent the US delegation. The Indian team will be led by Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, and Jaishankar.

The last 2+2 ministerial was held in Washington DC on April 11. Started during the previous Trump administration, the first 2+2 ministerial was held in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

The two sides remained tight-lipped about the direct or indirect implications of the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia early this year.