Enemy Does Not Stop Attempts To Capture Maryinka, 13 Combat Clashes Recorded In Past Day

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria sector, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmiyInform.

"The enemy does not stop trying to capture Maryinka. Over the past day, we have recorded 13 combat clashes by the enemy there, its unsuccessful attempts. They mainly attack in small groups... without equipment. The enemy is also trying to recapture the lost positions in the area of Robotyne,” noted Shtupun.

According to him, there have been no significant changes in the Shakhtarske sector. "We continue both the counter-battery fight and the destruction of enemy depots. Over the past two days, our troops have destroyed 11 depots of various levels," the spokesman said.

He noted that the occupiers continue to strengthen their positions and build additional ones. "The enemy should not be underestimated. They set up these positions quite competently in terms of engineering, and enhance the defense with anti-tank means, so it is quite difficult to fight with equipment," Shtupun emphasized.

As reported, the Defense Forces eliminated 51 occupiers and injured 120 more in the Tavria sector in the past day.