Qatar Rail Hosts 2023 Supplier Recognition Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To recognise and honour the outstanding contributions made by its partners and suppliers in the pursuit of strategic objectives, Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail) hosted its 2023 Supplier Recognition Event Ceremony. The occasion was attended by Qatar Rail's senior management, as well as representatives from the company's suppliers. In a press statement, Qatar Rail said these entities played a significant role in helping the company achieve its objectives across various business lines throughout the year.Qatar Rail considers its suppliers as key enablers on its journey to excellence. The company, which strives to foster stronger collaboration with entities from both the public and private sectors, aims to build longstanding strategic partnerships. This contributes to supporting the sustainability of the company's business and its commitment to excellence.

During the event, held at Qatar Rail headquarters, a total of nine suppliers were honoured across five categories: Strategic Partner, Top Performer, Innovation, Safety and Quality, and Sustainability.

The awarded companies included RKH Qitarat, DB Engineering and Consulting GMBH, Consolidated Contractors Group SAL (Offshore) CCC, Systra-Parsons JV, Mannai Trading Company, Vodafone Qatar, Ricardo Technical Consultancy, Protiviti and Elite Paper Recycling.

“Qatar Rail remains dedicated to fostering enduring partnerships with both the public and private sectors. This unwavering dedication aligns seamlessly with its overarching goals and vision to contribute and support the growth of Qatar's business sector and further stimulate the local economy,” the statement added.

