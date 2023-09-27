Leidos To Introduce Cutting-Edge Hold Baggage Screening Systems At Sofia Airport

"We are thrilled to work with Sofia Airport and provide advanced screening technology for their hold baggage operations," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "We expect this collaboration will enable Sofia Airport to meet current and evolving security needs."

Leidos will install three EU Standard 3 certified MV:3D Explosive Detection Systems (EDS). Each is equipped to meet the highest level of threat detection with high degree accuracy and low alarm rates. The company will also install two new transmission X-ray systems as part of the upgrade. In addition, Leidos will provide a comprehensive 10-year service contract for the systems, intended to provide uninterrupted, first-rate performance.

The high-performance MV:3D has a fixed X-ray gantry and uses multiple detector arrays to create high-resolution 2D and 3D images. This advanced screening technology is designed to give Sofia Airport the ability to scan up to 1,800 bags per hour, per system, and drive efficiency into their screening operations.

"We are proud to partner with a global industry leader like Leidos," said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, operator of Sofia Airport. "The equipment installation will make traveling through our airport a faster and more seamless experience for passengers. This is a strategic step to modernize Sofia Airport and operate more efficiently to meet the highest levels of safety standards."

The installation of the new systems is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024, ahead of next year's summer season.

