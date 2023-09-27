General Staff: Defense Forces Hit Russian S-300 Missile System, Offensive Continues In Two Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit Russia's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six artillery units, the offensive continues in the Melitopol and Bakhmut sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 14 combat clashes have been recorded throughout the day, according to the General Staff.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line,” the report says.

Enemy shells north ofregion: Casualties reported

The Air Force of Ukraine launched seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian army. The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two reconnaissance drones of operational and tactical level.

The Ukrainian missile forces, for their part, hit Russia's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six artillery units.

The Russian invaders launched 44 airstrikes and 27 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Following Russian attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to private residential buildings, a hospital and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, the Russian invaders are forming 12 assault companies numbering about 2,000 people to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces.

Photo: Serhii Mykhalchuk