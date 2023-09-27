State Committee Upholds Azerbaijani, Turkish Language Hubs In Lebanon - Head Of Diaspora

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The State
Committee supports the activities of the Azerbaijani and Turkish
language centers in Lebanon, the Chairman of the State Committee on
Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov said, Trend reports.
He noted that recently, Lebanese youth who took these courses
visited Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
