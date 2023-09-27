Freightos' Webcargo Partners With Chapman Freeborn To Offer Extensive Global Capacity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERUSALEM, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO ), the leading digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced a partnership with Chapman Freeborn, a leading aircraft charter company, to bring additional global capacity from their global charter business to WebCargo's platform early October, thereby enabling seamless pricing, booking and payment for thousands of freight forwarders worldwide.

Chapman Freeborn has offices worldwide and specializes in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies and a host of industries around the globe. It is a member of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world's largest ACMI provider with a fleet of 173 aircraft and supported by 11,500 aviation professionals in 68 countries.

As the 2023 STAT Times International Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year Award winner, Chapman Freeborn routinely organizes part-charters, backloads and other commercially innovative solutions for ad hoc, peak-season and project cargo, providing forwarders with air cargo capacity that is now being made available on WebCargo.

Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo, said, "The addition of Chapman Freeborn's capacity into WebCargo's platform means freight forwarders in some 10,000 offices worldwide will gain instant access to their vast and unparalleled global network, covering routes such as Liège to Chicago, Dubai and Singapore.

Our combined strengths will provide competitive rates and a seamless booking and payment experience for forwarders who already conduct thousands of bookings every day on our platform."

Representing Chapman Freeborn, Reto Hunziker, President – Europe, added, "Chapman Freeborn facilitates 29,000 flights per year and has covered over nine million air miles. We have a track record of providing the best air cargo charter experience, and our strategic focus is on our customers' air cargo needs.

Our partnership with WebCargo by Freightos will create further visibility and awareness of our brand, help us gain deeper market penetration and enable our customers to benefit from the speed and flexibility of WebCargo's unparalleled platform."

Freight forwarders looking to book capacity on Chapman Freeborn, visit webcargo.co/sky.

About Chapman Freeborn

The Chapman Freeborn group was established in the UK in 1973. The company has offices worldwide including North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. In the cargo market, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering specialises in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies and a host of industries around the globe. In addition to freight services, Chapman Freeborn offers specialist passenger services including private jet charters for executive travel and large aircraft for crew rotations and international group travel, as well as on board courier services.

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at and access instant electronic bookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO ) makes global trade frictionless with the leading international freight booking and payment platform. While international trade is at the core of the global economy, it is powered by a massive global freight market that remains largely offline, increasing costs and reducing supply chain reliability. Visit us at

