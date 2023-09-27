Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur Bags Silver In Girl's Dinghy Sailing Event; Clinches 12Th Medal For India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Neha Thakur secured a silver medal in the Girl's Dinghy ILCA4 competition at the 2023 Asian Games, marking India's maiden sailing medal and their 12th overall at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Hailing from the National Sailing School in Bhopal, Neha amassed a total of 32 points, but her net score of 27 earned her the second position, trailing behind the gold medalist, Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand. Singapore's Kiera Marie Carlyle clinched the bronze with a net score of 28.

In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score, with the lowest net score securing victory. The Girl's Dinghy ILCA-4 category encompasses 11 races, and Neha finished with a total of 32 points. Her least favourable performance was in the fifth race, where she accumulated five points, resulting in a net score of 27.

The ILCA-4 belongs to the one-design dinghy class within the laser series and represents a one-design class of sailboat.