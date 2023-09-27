Egypt Uncovered Eight Storage Rooms In Pyramid Of Sahure

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 27 (NNN-MENA) – A joint Egyptian-German archaeological mission, discovered eight storage rooms in the Pyramid of Sahure, in Egypt's Giza province, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement yesterday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the discovery as“very significant because it sheds light on the interior design of the Pyramid Complex of King Sahure, the second ruler of the fifth dynasty (of Egypt) that dates back to 2400 BC.”

He added, the newly discovered chambers will soon be opened to Egyptian and foreign visitors.

According to the statement, though the northern and southern parts of the storage area were severely damaged, remnants of the original walls and parts of the floor can still be seen.

It added that, 3D laser scanning was used in drawing comprehensive maps of the external and internal areas, and narrow passages of the pyramid.– NNN-MENA

